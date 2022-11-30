‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress Payal Ghosh spoke about her upcoming film ‘Red’ which also stars Krushna Abhishek.

She said: “‘Red’ is a psychological thriller and I play 3 shades of the role: a college girl, a wife and an escort. This was really exciting for me.”

Payal goes on to share how she got the role: “Producer Rajeev Chowdhury offered me a role in his next film ‘Red’ and I was really taken aback. After hearing the amazing script, I was really intrigued and said yes for the role. As my role was a little different from the ones I had done, it got me interested and then the rest is history of course.”

Sharing her experience working with Krushna, Payal Ghosh revealed: “It was absolutely lovely working with him as he is an extremely playful, jovial and cooperative co-star. Our whole unit was very friendly and it never felt like I was working.”

“We are very happy with the way the film has shaped up and it looks very promising. The people who have seen the first cut are in awe and I’m getting lots of appreciation. I hope even the audience loves it. I’m really looking forward to the release,” she added.

The movie also stars Shakti Kapoor.

For the unversed, Payal has been a part of many other films including Sharpe’s Peril, Pranayam, Mr Rascal, Patel Ki Punjabi Shadi, etc. She is gearing up for her role in the upcoming psychological thriller film Koi Jaane Na, directed by Amin Hajee and starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur.

