Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu In A New Kick-Ass Teaser Announce The Trailer Date!

Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh is one of the most anticipated projects currently. Based on a true story, the team of Saand Ki Aankh has left no stones unturned to make the film look authentic. After revealing the first look of Taapsee and Bhumi, the team is now ready to release the trailer.

Lead actor Bhumi Penekar took to social media to tease her fans with a small teaser and revealed the date on which the trailer will be out. Posting the video on Twitter, Bhumi wrote, “के कवे अंग्रेज़ी मैं – Bullseye this Diwali. Miliye mujhse aur meri bebe prakashi se. September 23rd ko trailer launch pe.” Bhumi announced that the trailer of the film will launch on September 23.

Talking about the video, it features the shooter duo, Chandro played by bhumi and Prakashi Tomar played by Taapsee talking about the Bull’s eye (Saandh Ki Aankh). Picking the Haryanvi accent perfectly, the two discuss why they prefer calling their shooting target bulls’ eye (Saand Ki Aankh) and why not birds eye, with guns in their hand. Then they are shown shooting at different targets with energetic background music adding to the drama. Check it out right here:

The film seems to be very close to the hearts of both Taapsee and Bhumi. They have been quite active in sharing updates about their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film revolves around the life of UP’s sharpshooters – Chandro and Prakashi – who learned shooting at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. Vineet Singh, Prakash Jha and Shaad Randhaw also play pivotal roles in the film. The film is backed by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Saand Ki Aankh is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

