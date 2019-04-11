Saak From Manje Bistre 2: A New Track Of This Gippy Grewal Starrer Released!

Amidst the audiences going gaga as the film’s release is nearing, the makers of Manje Bistre 2 have released yet another bhangra track titled Saak this morning. The team has been very innovative, and on their toes to ensure their fans and audiences across the globe are always treated with happy surprises. Saak is wonderful sung dance number which is sure to be added in your dance playlist.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The entire Manje Bistre 2 family is seen dancing together in this song. Singer-Actor Gippy Grewal has, once again, given us a signature dance step on this song. We see a glimpse of his sons Ekomkar Singh Grewal (Ekam), and Gurfateh Singh Grewal (Shinda) featuring in this song, dancing with a bunch of other child artists.

This song has been sung by none other than Gippy Grewal and Sudesh Kumari, written by Happy Raikoti, and the music has been given by Jay K (Jassi Katyal)

Manje Bistre 2 is the second franchise of the blockbuster film Manje Bistre which was released in April 2017. Expectations are mounting, and are positive that this sequel is going to make people laugh harder. It is produced by Gippy Grewal, under his home production Humble Motion Pictures. Directed by Baljit Singh Deo, Manje Bistre 2 is going to hit the silver screens on the 12th of April, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!