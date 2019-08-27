Saaho Star Prabhas Finally Opens Up About His Personal Life, Deets Inside!

Prabhas is on a promotional spree for his Bollywood debut Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor who fiercely guards his personal space has finally opened up about his personal life. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the Baahubali actor said, “When I meet a person for the first time, I don’t talk much, but if I meet him/her regularly, then I talk a lot. I have nearly 15 to 20 friends from my college days. We like to chit-chat or go to Europe and the US for holidays together. I also watch a lot of films. I don’t shop for hours, I just go and pick up whatever I like and complete my shopping in minutes.”

Speaking about the camaraderie that he shares with his family, Prabhas said, “We all live side-by-side. I just met my sister and her two sons. My brother also stays next to me and I meet him and all my family members regularly.”

Contrary to the widespread belief about his gym addiction, Prabhas shocked us all by saying, “I go only twice or thrice a week to the gym. And I am particular about food only when I am shooting for a film, otherwise, I eat everything.”

Speaking about his chaotic schedule Prabhas said, “It’s hectic for me because the film is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While there were several actors who could promote Baahubali, I have to do this one all alone. I struggled a lot to give even one hit initially. Post that, one or two of my films tanked. But then, Rajamouli took over and the two parts of Baahubali became a super success, creating an unthinkable history.”

The national heartthrob was not shy in admitting that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice for the film. Prabhas revealed, “We did consider a few other actresses initially, although we were certain that we wanted someone from Bollywood. Shraddha is known for her romantic movies, so we roped her in as there is enough romance in the film. Also, we thought she would give a fresh take to the action scenes, so all the more reason to get her on board.”

The big-budget Saaho is slated for a 30th August 2019 release!

