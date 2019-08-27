Vicky Kaushal Shares An Interesting Reason About Why He Agreed To Do Pachtaoge Song Opposite Nora Fatehi

Vicky Kaushal is ruling people’s heart again with his latest single ‘Pachtaoge‘ in which he stars alongside Nora Fatehi. The audience can’t stop raving about the heartbroken lover he is playing in the song. This is the first time the Masaan actor did a single and the song is already top on the chartbusters.

Today, at the success event of Pachtaoge, Vicky Kaushal was asked why he chose to do Pachtaoge. The actor shared, “We have been planning to collaborate on various occasions earlier, but that didn’t happen. One day, Bhushan Kumar sent me this song and asked me to listen to it. When I heard the song, I was listening to it on loop; whether I was in my car, gym or my house. That’s when I told him that I’m very hooked to this song. When I was told the team consists of Jaani and B Praak and Arijit Singh will be singing it and also features Nora Fatehi, I thought it’s a great team to collaborate with.”

He further added, “I follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative and this just took my heart away in a second and I said yes to it.”

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. He will also reunite with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for her film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

