Saaho: Action Director Kenny Bates Wants His Career Best Work To Feature In His Portfolio

It’s no breaking news that ‘Saaho‘ is going to be one of the biggest action thrillers in the history of Indian film industry with its high-octane stunts and power-packed visuals. The makers who have roped in International stunt director Kenny Bates, the stunt master has requested for a showreel of the action sequences that he has choreographed in ‘Saaho‘ as he believes that it is one of his career’s best works and wants to include the showreel in his portfolio.

The makers of the movie have already disclosed that there were multiple stunt directors for different sequences in the film to avoid repetition and have a completely different experience in each of the sequences. Kenny Bates, the world-renowned action director who has worked on International movies is also a part of the magnum opus.

Ever since ‘Saaho‘ was announced, it has been making headlines for its large scale production and the amount of work the team has put into bringing this movie to life. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is all set to release on the 30th of August 2019 and earlier this week, the trailer of the movie was released which received a record-breaking response from fans around the world.

Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

‘Saaho‘ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

