WHAT! Karisma Kapoor Reveals She Once Changed 30 Outfits For THIS Song

Actress Karisma Kapoor went down memory while shooting for a TV show. She says she had 30 outfit changes for the hit song “Jhanjhariya” in the 1996 film “Krishna“.

“There were two versions of this song – male and female. The male version was shot in a desert in 50 degree heat while the female version was shot over three days in Mumbai. While shooting in the desert, the cast had to dance on the sand which kept flying into our eyes making it very difficult to shoot the song,” Karisma recalled.

“When we started shooting for the female version, I realised I had 30 outfit changes for that one song. Every look was different with different hair and make-up. The steps were quite tough. So, ‘Jhanjhariya’ was not only an iconic song but also the most memorable song of my career,” added the dancing diva.

She opened about the song while shooting for talent-based reality show, “Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions”.

