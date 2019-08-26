RRR VS Shamshera: Box Office Clash Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Inevitable?

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor may be busy with their upcoming superhero flick, Brahmastra, but what’s grabbing eyeballs is the box office clash between both their upcoming individual movies. On one hand, there is S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR which marks the actress’ Telugu debut, and on the other is Shamshera for RK, both of which are slated for a July 30th, 2020 release. But looks like the war is on and there’s no looking back!

If reports are to be believed, makers of both the movies are fixed on their decision to release the movie on the same date, and feel the difference in target audience will help each of it grow on its own pace. “RRR will have a pan India release, but then the film will do a lot better in the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Of course, Shamshera will be more of a release for the Hindi belt, when we speak about the domestic market. So for Alia and Ranbir fans, it could prove to be a double bonanza,” reveals a source close to Deccan Chronicle.

So there may be a lot of love, but the box office is going to witness an inevitable war coming in for the couple. But whom are you rooting for?

Along with Alia Bhatt, RRR also features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Samuthirakani in key roles. The film will hit the screens worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages.

Shamshera on the other hand, directed by Karan Malhotra, stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles apart from Ranbir Kapoor.

