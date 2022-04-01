It’s very rare to see Kangana Ranaut showering praises on films. The actress has a selected set of films and people in the industry, whom she likes, one of which is filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his latest released film RRR. Before RRR, the Manikarnika actress had taken to her social media to praises Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Targeting Bollywood for their pin drop silence, the actress had later said that it has washed Bollywood’s sins.

Helmed by Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others. In less than a week of its release, the film crossed the 100 crore mark.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was snapped by paps outside a theatre. As the actress made her way towards her car, she review RRR in her very own sassy style. When Kangana was asked by paparazzi which film she watched and if she liked it, Kangana replied saying, “RRR. Blockbuster. Superb.” She went on to add, “Nationalism is my favourite subject and this film has everything that should be there in a film.”

On the first day of RRR’s release, Kangana Ranaut had taken to her Insta stories to wish the team. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Can’t wait to see my most favourite writer + director combination…”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had review The Kashmir Files and told paps, “Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood’s all sins have been washed away). Bollywood people make such nonsense movie and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup of projects like Dhaakad, Tejas and Sita — The Incarnation. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

