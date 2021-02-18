Roohi: Not Just Varun Sharma Himself But His Red Hair Had Lot Of Takers In The Team Too!

Ever since Varun Sharma marked his acting debut with Fukrey in 2013, there has been no looking back for him. Over the years, he has proved his mettle and with his impeccable comic timing, he has made way into the hearts of the audience.

Advertisement

And now, the actor is all set to leave his fans in splits with Roohi, a horror-comedy that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer of the film that released recently sees Varun in his element.

Advertisement

Ever since the makers launched the trailer, love has been pouring in from all corners for Varun Sharma. He is being lauded for his bittersweet and quirky dynamic with Rao. But what has captured the attention of the audience is his look. He makes several heads turn with a spooky makeup with blood running down his face and red hair. His look has surely upped the eeriness in the trailer several notches higher.

Ask him about his red hair and Varun Sharma says that it was “a collective call” taken by the entire team to render a certain uniqueness to his character.

Varun elaborates, “It was Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (writer-producer), Dinesh Vijan (producer), Gautam Mehra (writer) and Hardik Mehta’s (director) idea to try something new, quirky and fun. The red hair completely aced the look and everyone liked it. I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages about my hair. People are really liking it. I am glad that the collective call and the effort have paid off.”

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana’ Not Going Too Well & The Reason Behind It Will Leave You Surprised

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube