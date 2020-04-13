Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh’s ‘Saajan’ Romance On TikTok Is UNMISSABLE!

Locked up with each other during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia has found an exciting way to kill time! The couple has taken to TikTok for time pass and has shared an adorable video which is winning hearts on social media!

In the video, Riteish and Genelia can be seen performing with the evergreen love song “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai” from the 1991 romantic superhit film “Saajan” which originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

However, instead of using the original melodious track sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the celeb-couple performed with a remixed version of the number sung by Atif Aslam.

Riteish-Genelia’s on-screen romance reflects their bonding in real life as well. Fans are loving the video on Instagram and flooded the post with comments like “Lovely couple”, “Best couple” and “Favourite jodi”.

