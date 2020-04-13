WHAT! Have Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra Called It Quits?

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are one of the most IT couples in the television industry. The two are very popular on social media platforms and their PDA is a treat to watch. The two started dating back in 2015 and have been inseparable since then.

Well, there’s sad news for all their fans. According to a report in Spotboye, the couple has called it quits. Yes, you read that right. The couple was earlier staying in a live-in relationship in Bandra and later moved to Andheri. But for the last few days, the duo hasn’t been staying together and there’s not even a single post on social media after February 2020.

During a live Instagram session, Anusha’s fans were asking her about the update on her marriage with Karan to which she replied, “And for the question that flooded my Insta line…you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is…When the next chapter is written, I’ll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love youuuuu.”

Well, there’s no official quote by the couple on the same. Let’s hope that the two are still together and everything’s good between them.

