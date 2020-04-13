As Kamal Haasan Sings Praises For Kerala Police, He Receives A Warm Thank You Note

A recent music video released by Kerala Police on awareness in the fight against the novel Coronavirus has gone viral on social media. The music video featuring brave officials from the Kerala police force has been named Nirbhayam.

The music video which was uploaded on the official Facebook page of Kerala Police on Friday has been garnering views and praises from millions across the nation. One among many who was left impressed with the song and the unique concept on spreading awareness was superstar Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan who was left awestruck after catching up with the video heaped praises for Kerala police officials. The actor praised them, as he sent them a message that read, “Excellent….to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform. I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute” – KAMAL HASSAN

Impressed with Kamal’s message, Kerala Police had a thank you note for the superstar. Kamal’s political party Makkal Needhi Maim shared the thank you note by Kerala Police on their Twitter handle.

More about Nirbhayam, the music video’s concept was by Manoj Abraham IPS and Vijay Shankar IPS. The Music video is been directed by A Ananthalal (Inspector Of Police, Kochi). Lyrics for the music is been penned by Dr. Madhu Vasudevan. Music is been composed by Rithwik S Chand. The song is been crooned by A Ananthalal, Najim Arshad, Rhithwik S Chand, Vijaysankar, Akhil Vijay, Geethu & Nirmala.

Talking about Kamal Haasan, the superstar who was last seen 2018 released Vishwaroopam 2, will next be seen in filmmaker Shankar’s action thriller Indian

