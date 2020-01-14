Rishi Kapoor’s Sister Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor Pay Their Condolences

It is a sad day for Kapoor family as Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda breathed her last breath today. Ritu Nanda, who was married to businessman Rajan Nanda, died in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday after suffering from cancer. She breathed her last around 1.15 a.m. The news of her demise was first shared by Riddhima Kapoor, who took to her Instagram and offered her condolences to her late aunt.

Riddhima Kapoor had shared a picture of Ritu Nanda and wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua #missyoualways.” Amitabh Bachchan, who married his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda into the Nanda family also paid his condolence through a social media post. In his blog her wrote, “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling,”

Rishi Kapoor’s wife and sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor too shared a heartfelt post in Ritu’s remembrance. She wrote, “My dearest, may your soul rest in peace,” as she shared a photo of herself with Ritu Nanda. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too paid her condolences to Ritu Nanda by writing, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua.”

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and was the sister of Kapoor actor-brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv. She was the mother of Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil’s children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

She is survived by her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides the large Kapoor family.

