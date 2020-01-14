Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Allu Arjun On Success Of His Film With A Sweet Note

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is all excited following the overwhelming and phenomenal responses that he has been receiving from all across for his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film which released on Sunday has become an instant hit, as it has been well appreciated by the audience, and is running houseful in theatres in Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

After Jr.NTR, the latest among many from the Telugu cinema industry to congratulate Allu Arjun on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is none other than ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan. The actor turned politician was so impressed with the ‘Stylish star’s act and the film, that he sent a bouquet of flowers along with a sweet congratulatory note on the film’s success.

Allu Arjun was so overwhelmed with the kind gesture from Pawan Kalyan that the former took to his Twitter account to share the pictures of the bouquet and the congratulatory note.

Allu Arjun along with the pictures tweeted: “Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture… Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu.”

Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture… Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu. pic.twitter.com/hrYwqoGiri — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 13, 2020

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the family entertainer helmed by Trivikram Srinivas has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film also stars Murali Sharma, Tabu, Sachin Khedekar and Jayaram in key roles.

The film is been bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Haasine Creations.

The music for the film is been composed by S Thaman.

