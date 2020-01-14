Darbar: Makers Of Rajinikanth Starrer Files A Complaint Against A Local Cable TV Operator In Madurai For Airing The Pirated Version Of The Film

Kollywood megastar Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar has been having a great run in theatres all across. The magnum opus which released last week has been garnering a positive response from cine-goers. The news about the film’s pirated version getting aired on a local cable TV in Madurai within days after its release has left the makers and Rajinikanth fans fuming with rage.

The latest news is, the makers of the film i.e Lyca Productions have filed a complaint against the TV channel that aired the pirated version of the Rajinikanth starrer. The makers have also sought strict action against the TV channel for airing the film illegally and also far causing a loss in the film’s business.

Despite numerous preventive measures by Government and filmmakers to stop privacy, nothing has worked in favour of the film industry. The privacy menace tends to put the efforts of everyone involved with a film at risk.

Talking about Darbar, the action thriller has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady. The Rajinikanth starrer has Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist.

The film helmed by A R Murugadoss also has Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar along with others in key roles.

The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action thriller released on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

