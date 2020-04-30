Rishi Kapoor Being Cremated At Marine Lines, Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Wanted To Be There Instead Of Bidding Final Goodbye On The Social Media

Rishi Kapoor who passed away today at 8:45 AM after a long battle with cancer and just a while ago, got cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines. While the funeral was attended by most of the family members, sadly his daughter Riddhima couldn’t make it for the last rites.

It’s a really tough time for Kapoor family especially Riddhima who lives in Delhi and isn’t be able to travel to Mumbai due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Riddhima took to Instagram stories and wrote a heartbreaking message which read as saying, “Wish i could be there to say good bye to you papa”

Even Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor earlier confirmed that Riddhima won’t be able to attend the final rights due to the nationwide lockdown.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Mumbai Police requested the Kapoor family not to take his mortal remains home and perform the last rites directly at the crematorium from the hospital.

Co-incidentally, Rishi Kapoor also couldn’t attend his mother’s final rites because he was getting treatment for his illness in New York at that time.

Meanwhile, fans all over the world and Bollywood celebs have sent their prayers and condolence messages through social media for the Kapoor family.

An official statement issued by Kapoor family read as saying, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

The note continued, “He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

