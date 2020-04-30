Bajirao Mastani Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra’s 2015 Period Drama

Bajirao Mastani Box Office: Released in 2015, the period drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. Initially, the film brought just about fair numbers but surprisingly, it turned the tables post first week with its positive word-of-mouth.
Set in the 18th century, Bajirao Mastani had its share of controversies over the allegations of distorting the history. Surprisingly, the controversies helped the film is creating a good pre-release buzz and on opening day, it earned 12.80 crores. In the first week, it garnered 86.15 crores. With positive feedback coming in, the film maintained a steady pace and wrapped up its theatrical run on a healthy note. It earned a lifetime of 184 crores. It turned out to be a good profitable venture for the makers.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Bajirao Mastani:
Day 1- 12.80 crores
Day 2- 15.52 crores
Day 3- 18.45 crores
First weekend- 46.77 crores
Day 4- 10.25 crores
Day 5- 9.40 crores
Day 6- 9.21 crores
Day 7- 10.52 crores
First week- 86.15 crores
Day 8- 12.25 crores
Day 9- 10.30 crores
Day 10- 11.75 crores
Day 11- 5.60 crores
Day 12- 5.40 crores
Day 13- 5.05 crores
Day 14- 5.35 crores
Second week- 55.70 crores (141.85 crores)
Day 15- 7.50 crores
Day 16- 6 crores
Day 17- 7 crores
Day 18- 2.30 crores
Day 19- 2.20 crores
Day 20- 2.05 crores
Day 21- 2 crores
Third week- 29.05 crores (170.90 crores)
Day 22- 1.40 crores
Day 23- 2.35 crores
Day 24- 2.70 crores
Day 25- 0.98 crore
Day 26- 0.95 crore
Day 27- 0.77 crore
Day 28- 0.96 crore
Fourth week- 10.11 crores (181.01 crores)
Rest of the days- 2.99 crores (184 crores)
Lifetime- 184 crores
