Bajirao Mastani Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra’s 2015 Period Drama

Bajirao Mastani Box Office: Released in 2015, the period drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead, clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. Initially, the film brought just about fair numbers but surprisingly, it turned the tables post first week with its positive word-of-mouth.

Set in the 18th century, Bajirao Mastani had its share of controversies over the allegations of distorting the history. Surprisingly, the controversies helped the film is creating a good pre-release buzz and on opening day, it earned 12.80 crores. In the first week, it garnered 86.15 crores. With positive feedback coming in, the film maintained a steady pace and wrapped up its theatrical run on a healthy note. It earned a lifetime of 184 crores. It turned out to be a good profitable venture for the makers.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Bajirao Mastani:

Day 1- 12.80 crores

Day 2- 15.52 crores

Day 3- 18.45 crores

First weekend- 46.77 crores

Day 4- 10.25 crores

Day 5- 9.40 crores

Day 6- 9.21 crores

Day 7- 10.52 crores

First week- 86.15 crores

Day 8- 12.25 crores

Day 9- 10.30 crores

Day 10- 11.75 crores

Day 11- 5.60 crores

Day 12- 5.40 crores

Day 13- 5.05 crores

Day 14- 5.35 crores

Second week- 55.70 crores (141.85 crores)

Day 15- 7.50 crores

Day 16- 6 crores

Day 17- 7 crores

Day 18- 2.30 crores

Day 19- 2.20 crores

Day 20- 2.05 crores

Day 21- 2 crores

Third week- 29.05 crores (170.90 crores)

Day 22- 1.40 crores

Day 23- 2.35 crores

Day 24- 2.70 crores

Day 25- 0.98 crore

Day 26- 0.95 crore

Day 27- 0.77 crore

Day 28- 0.96 crore

Fourth week- 10.11 crores (181.01 crores)

Rest of the days- 2.99 crores (184 crores)

Lifetime- 184 crores

