RIPPriyankaReddy: Akshay Kumar, Sona Mohapatra Condemns Doctor Priyanka Reddy’s Tragic Death

The world has become a horrible place to live in and day after day we get to hear some or the other sad news. India was shaken when the news about a south Doctor Priyanka Reddy came out. Priyanka Reddy was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday and is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. Akshay Kumar, Sona Mohapatra took to social media to condemn her death.

Akshay Kumar posted a very strong message and said, “Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!”

Sona Mohapatra, who has been very vocal about sexual harassment cases in Bollywood also took to twitter to share her disregard about the horrible incident. She wrote, “Be it #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped by 12 men in Ranchi or Nibhaya from 7 years ago we all wake up & talk shock after the tragedy. In between all this, known sexual predators are endlessly platformed & sexual aggression normalised.”

South star Nidhhi Agerwal also shared her thoughts on the issue and wrote, “This has saddened me to my core. Human being inhumane. This needs to stop. This is what we know of, imagine how many cases we don’t know about. Women or men, every individual needs to be treated with basic respect. These men deserved to be punished. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy”

Nani also shared, “We can’t even demand for justice cause no matter what punishment is served to the one’s who did this it’s still not justified.

RIP ? Can she ? I just feel so angry and helpless. Requesting the media to be sensitive with the family. #Priyankareddy”

May Priyanka Reddy’s soul rest in peace.

