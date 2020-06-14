RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Actor Owned A Land On Moon, Wished To Visit The Natural Satellite

Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. The actor was just 34-year-old and has left the entire country in disbelief. He hanged himself to death, and the police officials a while ago confirmed the same. Sushant was too lively to take a drastic step like this. Given his exciting future plans, it’s hard to believe that the actor took such a drastic step.

Did you know, one of the plans on his to-do list was to visit Moon? Yes, he even owned land on Earth’s natural satellite. The actor 2 years back revealed that he is a proud owner of a piece of lunar land on the moon.

In a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the “Sea of Muscovy,” Sushant Singh Rajput had made his big purchase. But did you also know it had a special connection to his late mother?

In a conversation with PTI, late Sushant Singh Rajput had shared, “I would like to believe that the different ways we answer questions ‘are’ the answers of those questions. So the variations in the way we punctuate the narratives; the nuance, would create the different versions of reality in future. My mother used to tell me that my life will be the story that I will tell myself. I am just punctuating a nuance right now and already am, over the Moon!”

Sushant Singh’s mother passed away back in 2002. The actor’s last Instagram post too was for his beloved mom.

But that’s not it. While preparing for Chanda Mama Door Ke, Sushant had visited NASA. It was then when he even planned to prepare to be amongst the astronauts that NASA was planning to send on Moon.

“NASA plans to send astronauts on the Moon by 2024. I am planning to prepare myself for it, in case I get lucky,” he shared.

As per the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression.

