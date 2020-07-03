RIP Saroj Khan: From Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ To Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’, 5 Popular Songs Directed By The Legendary Choreographer

This morning the entire nation woke up to the news about the sad demise of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan. The ace choreographer passed away early today in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra on June 17 due to breathing complaints.

Saroj Khan in her career spanning over 4 decades has choreographed over 2000 songs and was fondly known as ‘The Mother Of Dance/Choreography In India’. The ace choreographer was the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography with three wins.

Below are 5 songs from the long list of most iconic songs directed by Saroj Khan:

1) ‘Ek Do Teen’ from ‘Tezaab’ (1988)

The dance track featuring Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl and Saroj Khan’s favourite Madhuri Dixit, happens to be one of the most iconic tracks choreographed by Khan in her career. The song released back in the late 80s also happens to the current generation’s favourite track following its catchy lyrics and of course Madhuri’s dance moves.

2) ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’ (2002)

The song featuring two of the most gorgeous and leading Bollywood divas, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will always have a special place in the hearts of Saroj Khan fans. Not just because it brought Madhuri and Aishwarya together on the big screen for the first time, also because this very track earned Saroj her very first National Award.

3) ‘Barso Re Megha’ from ‘Guru’ (2007)

This song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a separate fan base. The rain dance track happens to be one of the most liked songs of the current generation. Apart from its beautiful lyrics, Aishwarya’s dance choreographed by Saroj Khan also happens to be the highlight of the hit song.

4) ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’ from ‘Jab We Met’ (2007)

The romantic track featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan showcasing her dance moves is always a treat to watch, all thanks to Saroj Khan’s choreography. The way Saroj made the song come alive with her choreography which is visible through Kareena’s dance steps and expressions is something which only the former could pull off. The song also earned the late choreographer her third National Award in her career.

5) ‘Hawa Hawai’ from ‘Mr. India’ (1987)

The song featuring Sridevi from the late 80s still happens to be one of the most played tracks among music lovers. Though it’s been over 3 decades since the song’s release, the craze for the iconic track, and especially for Sridevi’s dance and expressions in it choreographed by Saroj, remains the same.

