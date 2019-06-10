RIP Girish Karnad: Ali Abbas Zafar Says He Was Planning To Cast Him In Tiger 3

Veteran actor, director and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on Monday and his demise left everyone in a state of sadness. The 81-year-old versatile actor had worked in several films including the popular Tiger franchise and after his death, Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar posted a message on Twitter.

“Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad , man with a golden heart and fountain of knowledge ❤️ RIP.” tweeted Ali along with a couple of pictures of both from the sets of TZH.

Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad , man with a golden heart and fountain of knowledge ❤️ RIP. pic.twitter.com/l9PvxQDYxN — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 10, 2019

Ali who is riding high on the success of his latest film Bharat, in an interview with Firstpost said that he was planning to cast Girish in Tiger 3. “I would say that he was a very important part of the Tiger franchise and we were looking forward to working with him again. Salman (Khan) also had a huge connect with him. We are standing with the family and we hope that his soul rests in a better place.” he said.

Ali also added that it’s his personal loss because he had some really great conversations with him. He also called Girish his guiding force. “For me, it is a personal loss because I have had so many great conversations with him during the making of Tiger Zinda Hai. He was the guiding force.” he said.

Girish died today due to age-related complications. Many Bollywood stars including Madhur Bhandarkar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher and others mourned his death. PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also paid respect to the departed soul.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!