RIP Girish Karnad: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherji – Celebs From Bengali Film Fraternity Pay Their Tribute!

The Bengali film fraternity on Monday mourned the death of Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad and took to social media remembering the stalwart’s contributions.

Karnad died at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

“Playwright, actor, scholar, an inspiring personality with brilliant intellect wit and humour, my earliest remembrance of Girish Karnad being an eternal favourite – Swami’s father in Malgudi Days. Farewell to an institution – you seldom come across such profound people nowadays,” tweeted National award-winning director Atanu Ghosh of ‘Mayurakshi’ fame.

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee seen alongside Vidya Balan in ‘Kahani‘ lamented the demise of an alternative voice amidst mainstream cinema.

“We grew up with your films and plays! Will always remember you as an alternative, progressive voice amidst the mainstream din. #RIPGirishKarnad,” he wrote.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a “Rest in peace #GirishKarnad” message on his social media page.

Director Srijit Mukherji known for films like “Autograph” and “Chotushkone” spoke about Karnad’s achievements.

“Apart from being an actor in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘, he also coincidentally won the Sahitya Academy, Sahitya Natak Academy, Jnanpith, National Award, Filmfare, Padmashri and Padma Bhushan,” Mukherji tweeted.

Young Bengali actor Riddhi Sen, who grabbed nationwide attention with his role in “Nagarkirtan”, expressed grief and anger at the stalwart’s demise.

“Very true, he is also the person who defines and changed modern Kannada playwriting forever. Deeply, deeply saddened. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light,” Sen wrote.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!