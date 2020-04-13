WHOA! Rhea Chakraborty Denies Dating Sushant Singh Rajput, But Finds Him Attractive

There’s no denying that the pair of Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput and the gorgeous actress Rhea Chakraborty look cute together. Reports about Sushant and Rhea being in an alleged relationship have been doing rounds from the past many months. The actor duo has been spotted together on various occasions and one must add that the chemistry which they share does look amazing.

Though Sushant has always refused to comment on his alleged relationship with Rhea, the latter however in a recent interview with Times of India opened up about the same and spoke her heart out.

Speaking about her alleged relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty said, “Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it’s not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I’ve known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don’t hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys.”

The actress also further praised him and stated that though she finds him attractive, she has no idea what Sushant thinks about her. As she said, “Whereas Sushant is a concern, he’s one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don’t know about him but to me, he’s super cute and attractive. But I don’t know what he thinks about me.”

In the same interview when asked about the reports stating the duo coming together for the first time for a film, the actress denied it by rubbishing it as mere rumours.

On the work front, Rhea has a big release under her kitty in the form of filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey’s mystery thriller Chehre, which has Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead. The film is slated to release in July.

Whereas, Sushant Singh Rajput who was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor, has Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars. The Mukesh Chhabra’s romantic drama which has been titled as Dil Bechara has Sushant opposite Sanjana Singh.

