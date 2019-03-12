Reunion Of The Geniuses! Anurag Kashyap To Direct Taapsee Pannu In A Supernatural Thriller

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu are coming together again for a supernatural thriller. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment and will be shot in November and December this year. It is slated to release in 2020.

“I always knew I will work again with Anurag considering the experience I had during ‘Manmarziyaan‘ but didn’t know it will happen so soon,” Taapsee said in a statement.

“Sunir and I have also been discussing working on more subjects together since quite some time and this was an immediate yes’ for all of us on board. I am looking forward to this film as I have not explored the supernatural genre in Hindi films as yet,” she added.

At the moment, Kashyap is busy exploring locations for the setting of the film as the place where the movie is set is integral to the supernatural theme.

“Taapsee keeps me on my toes and she is on a mission to push me to take on challenges. She threw this one at me and I am taking it on. I have never done anything like this before so I am looking forward to it,” Kashyap said.

To this Kheterpal said: “It is a delight to package this subject with a supremely talented combination of Anurag and Taapsee. We have been brought together by superlative material and it is going to be an exciting journey owing to the genre and the talent attached to the film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!