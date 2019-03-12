Can’t Wait For Akshay Kumar’s Kesari? This Video Comes In As A Sigh Of Relief!

Kesari is all set to release on 21st March and Akshay Kumar fans just can’t keep calm. The trailer has received an amazing response from all the corners and it’s been touted to have a grand level of VFX. The brains behind the film have released a making video which shows the efforts of the entire team.

In the making video, we see Akshay Kumar talking about the basic plot of the film. He also reveals how the shooting was done in three major locations – Spiti, Wai and Mumbai. Fighting in the high altitude, low oxygen situation was a challenge for the team. Check out the video:

Backed by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.

Akshay has won National Film Award in 2017 which is considered as highest award in India in the field of acting for his combined brilliant performances in Rustom and Airlift. After Kesari, he will be seen in Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, Raj Mehta’s Good News, Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and a digital show The End.

The story is based on the September 12, 1897 battle, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), is distinct as 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment) of British India, defended an army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen. The British government had conferred on the martyred soldiers of the 36th Sikhs its highest battle honour of ‘Indian Order of Merit Grade II’.

This history has been written about in several books, including in one documentation by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The story of valour and patriotism has now found takers in the world of showbiz.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!