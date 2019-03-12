Badla Box Office Day 4: Maintains Hold On Monday, Set For A Good First Week

Badla Box Office Day 4: As expected, this Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer maintained a good hold on Monday as 3.75 crore came in. Compared to Friday numbers of 5.04 crore, which were again on the higher side, the film has sustained quite well which means now it is set for a good run for sure.

The Sujoy Ghosh directed film has collected 31.80 crore so far and the first week would now comfortably go past the 40 crore mark. This would mean a clean Hit on the cards. On the other hand if the second week holds up quite well too then a higher verdict can’t be ruled out either.

Amitabh Bachchan has given some good successes of late in the form of 102 Not Out, Pink and even Wazir which had emerged decent. Now with Badla doing quite well too, the legendary superstar is indeed enjoying some good times at the Box Office.

Amitabh Bachchan finds it embarrassing to be tagged as the ‘Star Of The Millennium’ saying the title came his way due to a computer error perhaps, and insists he is just an “ordinary artiste”.

It was in 1999 when the BBC honoured him with the title after an online survey, but Amitabh recalls it was his co-actor Govind Namdev, who told him that he was ‘Star Of The Millennium’.

“But I never believed in it… There is one secret behind it. The BBC News, which conferred the honour on me, conducted an online survey where they asked people to vote for an actor whom they thought was the most popular in last 100 years,” he said.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

