Remembering Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge As It Completes 20 Years

Today marks 20 years of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Released on 24th March 2000, the family rom-com was the first release of Salman and Karisma in the new millennium. Both the actors were coming fresh off the success of Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) which was a huge blockbuster, though in that film they had played devar-bhabhi. This time time around, they were playing a couple who fell in love and now had to get married after permission of Karisma’s uncles (played by Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri).

The film was directed by David Dhawan and was a good success at the box office. It was also one of the glossiest films to have released back then, as it catered to the audiences stepping into the new millennium. Shot extensively in Switzerland, the film had liberal dose of outdoor setting that added on to the visual appeal.

This was also the time when David Dhawan had started working extensively with Salman Khan after delivering multiple hits with Govinda. That said, soon after thay arrived Chal Mere Bhai with the same team of David Dhawan, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor (along with Sanjay Dutt) and that film was a flop.

Coming back to Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, the film had collected quite well at the box office by almost doubling its investment of around 10 crores. In current times, such kind of recovery would have meant a superhit status. However, back then, domestic theatrical business was the biggest source of revenue as there was not much that came from satellite, music or overseas. Also, there were no multiplexes either so films, even though with such kind of largely urban setting, had to cater to single screen audiences across A, B as well as C centers and earn on the basis of tickets that ranged from Rs. 10 to at best Rs. 100 in the best of the properties.

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge hasn’t enjoyed much of shelf life over the years and isn’t counted amongst the best of anyone associated with it. However, at the time of its release, it was a very good success with Himesh Reshammiya’s music (‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’, ‘Tera Pallu Sarka Jaaye Re’) been a major crowd puller as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!