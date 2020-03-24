Kapil Sharma: From Winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge To Ruling The Comedy Scene, He’s India’s Laughter Therapy

Everyone loves The Kapil Sharma Show but not everyone knows the journey of its host. Kapil Sharma rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s second season where he emerged as the winner. Kapil knew that this was just a beginning and, therefore, decided to become a part of as many shows as he could. Among the various opportunities that came his way, one was ‘Comedy Circus’, a hit comedy show at that time. He proved his mettle at the show and became the winner for six consecutive seasons. He then established himself as the most loved comedian of India, when he started his celebrity talk show on Colors named ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ that premiered on 22 June 2013. The format of the show was to invite celebrity guests, take them on a comical ride with fan interactions and hilarious acts by other comedians. Almost every actor appeared on the show to promote their films, it soon became the number one show on television. Apart from the host, the characters played by Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda became the major highlight of the show.

Indian middle-class audiences immediately got connected with the show. Kapil Sharma, who has been born and brought up in a middle-class family, very well knew how to connect to the majority population of the country. His thoughts and jokes made people feel like he is one of them. The show offered everything to its target audience as their favorite celebrities talking their heart out on the show, sharing their funny experiences of the shoot, promotions of the movies, amusing acts performed by the Actors and comedians and many other things, which kept the audiences entertained. After ruling the television for some years, Kapil Sharma parted ways from Colors TV and the show ended on 24 January 2016.

Kapil Sharma then joined hands with Sony TV for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The first season of the show premiered on 23 April 2016, and it became a hit since it’s inception. The show went through some tough times when Sunil Grover who played Dr. Mashoor Gulati, quit the show due to a fight with the host. It looked like there would be no coming back for Kapil and the team when the show was taken off the air. Since then, they were failing to attain the same popularity they once had and were struggling to keep the show alive. Then Salman Khan stepped up to take charge as the producer of the show, and the show has been unstoppable since then.

But the thing that has kept the show alive after so many years is the love from the audience. People who come home exhausted after working hard all day, want to watch something that can act as a stress buster for the whole family. Many of the fans have admitted that watching the show has helped them during their battles with serious illness, and kept them relaxed. It’s been 7 years since the show started and the magic is far from being over.

