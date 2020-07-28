Real Life KRRISH! When Hrithik Roshan Turned A Superhero & Saved A Girl’s Life During 2005 Maharashtra Floods

July 26, 2020 marked 15 years to the biggest and deadliest floods that Mumbai saw. But but even today the experiences of that day are clear in the minds of the Mumbaikars. One such experience related to Hrithik Roshan was shared by a Twitter user, Nishant Kaushik. He shared how Hrithik saved a girl’s life that day, outside his friend Abhishek Bachchan’s bungalow, Pratiksha, which was just minutes away from his own house.

Narrating the incident, he wrote, “Dean had asked some of us to walk the girls back from NMIMS to their Juhu hostel. Ten feet short of the hostel, a girl slipped out of our human chain and went underwater. Hrithik emerged from Prateeksha and rescued her. A lesson that heroes don’t need the camera on to perform.”

This doesn’t sound less than a film scene but it happened in reality and had become the talk of the town back then.

Ever since this was posted, fans of the actor have been commenting to check if this is true and also mentioning how proud they are of Hrithik and even want elaborate details of what happened.

To which, another Twitter user confirmed that this happened and even shared how girls all over that area kept hoping to fall into a manhole at the same place for a couple of weeks after, only to be rescued by Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan had jumped to the girl’s rescue, when he saw her slip under water outside Abhishek Bachchan’s bungalow. Not only did he pull her out of it and saved her life but also personally dropped the girl to her hostel around the same area.

Another Twitter user in the same thread also confirmed the story and shared how the girl was his batch mate from the university, NMIMS.

It is for reasons like these, that Hrithik Roshan is hugely admired for the person that he is, in addition to his talent, which is seen by all.

