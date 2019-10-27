Raveena Tandon On Having A Working Birthday: “I Am Fortunate To Have A Loving Family & Also An Extended Work Family”

Raveena Tandon turned a year older on Saturday, and it was a working birthday for the “Mohra” actress.

Raveena, who is currently judging the dance based reality TV show “Nach Baliye 9”, reserved the day for work and quality time with her family.

“Usually on birthdays, people examine their lives. I think it’s best to do that while at work. My family is the centre of everything I do. Spending time with loved ones and my kids helps me appreciate the little joys of life. I am fortunate to have a loving family and also an extended work family. Both keep me grounded,” she said.

She also celebrated her birthday on Friday evening on the sets of “Nach Baliye 9”. She was surprised when her whole family, including her parents, in-laws and daughter, turned up to celebrate the occasion.

Raveena, 45, recently featured in the recreated version of her hit song “Sheher Ki Ladki”.

