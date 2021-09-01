Rashmika Mandanna: 'Mission Majnu' has given me so many firsts

Advertisement

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna says her Hindi debut film ‘Mission Majnu’ has given her many firsts.

Rashmika said: “Firsts are always the most special, and ‘Mission Majnu’ being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people.”

Rashmika Mandanna said that in the first narration itself she knew she wanted to be a part of this film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

“Because I knew if not for now I’d not have done this character again or later on it’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kinda character.”

“‘Mission Majnu’ has given me so many firsts – from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu.”

Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, Rashmika Mandanna has another Bollywood film on the cards already.

Her second Bollywood project is ‘Goodbye’ in which she will be sharing a screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

