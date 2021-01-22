Priyanshu Painyuli will soon be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in the sports drama film Rashmi Rocket. The film which is currently being shot in Bhuj is near completion and it was the actress Taapsee Pannu who took to Instagram to give fans the glimpse of the first look of Priyanshu from the film.

The actor looks every bit dapper as he essays the role of Gagan Thakur, an army man in the film and also partner to Taapsee’s on screen character.

Coincidentally the part from Rashmi Rocket is close to Priyanshu’s heart owing to his real life’s personal connection with the army, since he was himself raised in one with his father having served in the Indian army.

Team Rashmi Rocket has been shooting for the film for quite some time now. Taapsee Pannu has been sharing constant updates from the sets of the film.

