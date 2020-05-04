Rapper Badshah Admits Having A Big Crush On THIS National Award Winning Actress

As everyone’s turning to social media to get rid of their boredom during coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are no different. They keep entertaining fans with their posts and live interactive sessions. One such question-answer session with fans was held by Rapper Badshah, where he revealed the name of a Bollywood actress he has a crush on.

The Genda Phool singer Badshah took to Instagram Stories to interact with fans through question-answer sessions. A user asked him, Which actress does Badshah has a crush on? The Rapper surprisingly took the name of National award-winning actress, Raveena Tandon. Another user asked him the most underrated song according to him, Badshah answered: “All my lyricals are quite underrated I believe. The whole album O.N.E I believe is quite underrated”.

One fan asked Badshah, is he a fan of someone? Badshah revealed the names of AR Rahman and Kanye West. He answered many fan questions other than these as a fan asked him if he likes Nepali songs? Badshah answered “Absolutely love Nepali music”.

Recently, Badshah was accused of plagiarism for using the lyrics of Ratan Kahar’s song Boro Loker Bitilo in his latest single Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez. After coming to know about this Badshah issued a statement on social media where he had mentioned that he would like to help Ratan Kahar. Later, Kahar confirmed that he received Rs 5 lakh from Badshah and even got recognized as the original lyricist of the Bengali folk song.

Despite the negativity, the song Genda Phool that includes a few lines from the Bengali folk song ‘Boro Loker Bitilo’ along with Badshah’s rap instantly became a rage among fans.

