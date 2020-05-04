EXCLUSIVE! Ishita Dutta On Being Proud Of Sister Tanushree Dutta: “It Is In The Past & It Was Sad But I Am So Happy That It’s Over”

After acting in films, Ishita Dutta became a household name with her hit television show Bepanah. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat with her actor husband Vatsal Sheth. While speaking on various things, she also spoke about her sister Tanushree Dutta and how she is proud of her and everything is good now.

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta became the flag bearer of the widespread #MeToo movement in India. The actor called out veteran actor Nana Patekar for his inappropriate behaviour during a shoot of a dance number years ago. Tanushree lit the torch that led to many people coming out and talking about their episodes and calling out their predators.

When a fan told Ishita that she is proud of Tanushree Dutta for what she has initiated, Ishita said, “Thank you so much, I will definitely pass on your love and message to her.”

Further, when we asked Ishita Dutta how did the episode affect her, Ishita said, “If we are talking about the incident it happened many many years ago and I was in college. Of course, my parents were there during that time. It is something that you know it is in the past and it was sad but I am so happy that you know it’s over, my sister spoke about it and people heard her story. A lot of people got strength in what she said, I am very proud of her and my family is very proud of her, all is good now.”

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth made a short film featuring the two and directed by the latter. The short film titled Kahaa Toh Tha, based on a couple’s life amid lockdown and how it manages to keep the spark alive is available on YouTube. The two spoke about the film too, stay tuned for more.

