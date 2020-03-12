BREAKING! Nana Patekar’s NGO Naam Foundation Files Defamation Suit Against Tanushree Dutta

No one can forget the #MeToo movement that shook the entire country during 2018. It all started with Tanushree Dutta alleging Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. The feud between the two continued for a long time with legal action getting involved. Now, the actress is back in news and this time it’s Nana’s NGO, which has pulled her in trouble.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Nana Patekar’s NGO named Naam Foundation has filed a defamation suit of 25 crores against Tanushree for ill-faming the NGO during one of her press conferences held in January.

Following the petition, the Justice AK Menon of The Bombay High Court has asked the actress to not make any derogatory remarks about Naam Foundation. It is learnt that during the hearing no one from Tanushree’s side was present.

The court order reads, “That pending the hearing and final disposal of the present suit, this Hon’ble Court be pleased to restrain the defendant (Tanushree Dutta) from further publishing or using in any way the said defamatory press conference or its contents to the plaintiff’s reputation with respect to siphoning of funds, bribery, subverting police and judicial system, collecting funds on false pretext, improper maintaining of the plaintiff’s (Naam Foundation’s) accounts.”

Meanwhile, during her talk with media during January, Tanushree Dutta said that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion came a day after assistant choreographer Divya Kotian filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography.

“It’s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable newcomers in the industry,” Tanushree said.

