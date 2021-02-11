Ranvir Shorey was once upon a time in a relationship with Pooja Bhatt who later filed a police case against the actor for allegedly assaulting her. Shorey later revealed that Bhatt would get violent and after drinking. The actor is now talking about his strained relationship with the Bhatt’s.

In a recent interview, Shorey is highlighting how he did not choose to ‘make enemies out of them’ and that the Bhatt’s started spreading lies about him in the industry.

Talking to Rediff, Ranvir Shorey shared, “Firstly, I don’t think they are that powerful. Secondly, it’s not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public.”

The Lootcase actor further added, “It becomes hard because you don’t get as many good opportunities. You have to make do with smaller opportunities. If there is adversity, you have to find a way to work around it. So even if it did affect the work coming my way, like they say, when God shuts one door, he opens another,” he said adding that ‘nature’s balance’ was him getting a lot of independent film offers. “I had my own fate. They can try to put you down but they can’t take away your destiny.”

Earlier in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranvir Shorey revealed that Bhatt’s started spreading rumours about him being an alcoholic and an abuser.

“You feel so helpless and powerless because these people are so powerful that the press will just listen to them and not even bother calling you for your side of the story. You just feel so helpless and frustrated because you can’t do anything about it. It got really toxic for me at the time and I had to leave the country for a while,” Shorey said.

