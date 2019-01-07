Ranveer Singh VS Ranbir Kapoor: CLASH Of The Season – Results Are OUT!

Both Gen-next superstars, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, had the fantastic year of 2018 as both of them raked admiration and commercial success for their respective outings. While Ranveer Singh was praised for his performances in Padmaavat and Simmba, Ranbir Kapoor swept away all the accolades for Sanju.

A few days back we contested a poll asking for a better actor out of both, and as expected the heated arguments and comments flooded the social media platforms, apart from votes. As both the actors possess massive fan following, the poll saw a huge number of participants casting their opinion. In all, around 15,000 people participated in a poll and out of them 6,573 constituting for 44.06%, voted for Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor garnered 6,050, which stands for 40.56% votes. The most interesting part of the poll is that about 2,295 voters accounting for 15.38%, voted to say that both of them are the best.

Amidst the close fight, it is Ranveer Singh, who has emerged as a favourite choice of the majority of the voters. Even though the margin is less than 4%, it is considerable enough given the huge number of votes.

Talking about this year, Ranveer Singh delivered a menacing act in Padmaavat and impressed with his corrupt-cop turned good-cop act in Simmba. With Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor delivered a career-best performance and carried Sanjay Dutt’s mannerisms aptly.

It was really a difficult call to choose a favourite actor based on their performances as both are brilliant actors and proved their potential by getting under the skin of the respective characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!