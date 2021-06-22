Superstar Ranveer Singh has resumed shooting post the decision to unlock Mumbai after the second wave and he was spotted early morning ready for a big shoot today.

“Ranveer has always been the one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic,” informs an eye-witness from the shoot.

The source adds, “He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like Ranveer Singh excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It’s such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting.”

Here are Ranveer Singh’s photos on the sets:

