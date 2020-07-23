Ranveer Singh Shares A Holiday Throwback Pic, But It’s The Caption We Find Relatable AF!

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that he is missing the outdoors.

In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer Singh is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap.

“I love my sofa…par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na,” Ranveer wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with an Instagram post — a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”, which narrates the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

In the film, Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer’s other upcoming film is “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

Talking about 83′ the film with Ranveer in lead was originally slated to release in month of April. But following COVID-19, the release date has been postponed. The film also has Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone in an important role.

The new release date of the film is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

