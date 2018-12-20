Ranveer Singh & Pankaj Tripathi Are Giving Us Some Major Friendship Goals!

Actors Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi are the two sides of a coin in Bollywood as both the actors represent versatility in their own ways. Ranveer Singh is a highly power-packed and electrifying performer, whereas Pankaj Tripathi is content-based and appeals to the masses. What they have in common is immense love for each as co-actors and as human beings. They do not shy away from showcase their love for each other on any platform.

Recently both Ranveer and Pankaj met for a shoot and they both couldn’t stop raving each other’s performances. The duo surely has the charisma and zing to attract the audience towards them as well showcasing their fondness towards each other.