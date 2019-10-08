Ranveer Singh Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot For Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh ensured that his cast and crew of 83 had the best time at the wrap party of the film and then headed to the airport to fly to Hyderabad to start shooting for Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which he has a cameo.

“Ranveer made sure that his 83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone’s night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad,” informs an eyewitness from the party.

Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit’s new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!