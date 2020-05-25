Ranveer Singh In A Live Chat Says To Deepika Padukone, “Baby, Expose Kar Rahi Hai Tu Mujhe?” & Her Reaction Is UNMISSABLE!

Sunil Chetri’s Instagram live chat with Ranveer Singh wasn’t restricted just to the 83 actor as his wife Deepika Padukone also crashed the session for a while. Sunil was revealing some untold secrets told to him by Deepika and Ranveer took it very ‘sportingly’.

His reaction was hilarious and is unmissable. The secret Sunil Chetri revealed was how Deepika Padukone ‘gifts’ him points on the badminton ground. Ranveer Singh goes, “Baby, expose kar rahi hai tu mujhe?” What Deepika Padukone did next is unmissable.

Skip the below video to 9 minutes 30 seconds if you want to see Deepika Padukone’s reaction.

Ranveer Singh further added, “I thought I am a very athletic guy and have played a lot of badminton at my nani’s place during childhood days but the maximum I have scored is three and at times I don’t get off the mark. She has been out of practice, I thought I will put up a good fight but I realized that badminton is also about putting the shuttlecock wherever you want to. She is ruthless, embarrasses me every time and takes every game seriously taking up every point.”

Ranveer Singh also added, “That is one aspect of my life that I want to get better at so that I am able to at least not be a complete embarrassment on the court. I promise to work hard and one day I will cross 10 in a 21 point game.”

