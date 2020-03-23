Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt To Collaborate Yet Again After Gully Boy For This Film?

Amidst this quarantine, what if we tell you Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt might come together again post Gully Boy? And that too for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Baiju Bawra? Yes, you ready that right. Here is everything you should know about the same.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced two films back to back including Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra. The filmmaker was on a hunt for the cast of the later. Many names including that of Ranveer, Hrithik Roshan and a few others were speculated.

Now if the reports in various portals are to be believed Bhansali has found his leads for Baiju Bawra in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Baiju Bawra is a remake of 1952 film by the same name that starred Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari who’s shoes the two actors will be stepping into if they come one board.

There is yet no confirmation from the actors or the magnum opus filmmaker. Alia is meanwhile working in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is also being helmed by Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The first look of Alia is already out and has impressed the audience.

For Ranveer, the actor has already collaborated with the filmmaker thrice and all of them big hits. The actor is now gearing for his next ‘83 and also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht in his kitty.

