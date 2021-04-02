Bollywood star Ranveer Singh feels veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one-of-a-kind and a giant of a performer.

Ranveer posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures he is seen chatting up Anil.

“Cant express the gratitude, the pride, the utter delight and sheer joy of collaborating with one of the most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema’s finest @anilkapoor,” Ranveer Singh wrote.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of “83”, which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India’s big win at the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” and Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

