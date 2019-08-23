Ranu Mondal Singing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ With Himesh Reshammiya Is The Best Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today!

We are sure, by now everyone knows who Ranu Mondal is. She has been trending ever since her ‘Ek Pyar ka Nagma’ went viral on the internet. From Ranaghat, Kolkata to Superstar Singer and now singing with Himesh Reshammiya for the title track, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ for his upcoming film. She got a makeover as soon as she came to Mumbai.

Meet Ranu Mandal, the 59 yr old with a heart warming voice, who was singing "Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai" at the railway station of West Bengal. She is getting calls from bands, shows and produers who want to work with her. Kudos to Social Media, may she get what she deserve.❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/bU4G30xHVF — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 14, 2019

Himesh shared a video on social media and wrote, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support”.

Netizens are loving this sweet gesture by Himesh and are tweeting in support of this. Here are few tweets, have a look:

Wow! #RanuMondal .. beggar from West Bengal …… who sang Lata Mangeshkar song …. has been given opportunity by music director Himesh Reshmiya …. pic.twitter.com/lqhsHoExLB — Jyoti Jaiswal (@JyotiiJaiswal) August 22, 2019

Really a great great legend is #HimeshReshammiya . I always love this man from my heart..He is Just unbelievable.#RanuMondal singing Lata ji's song outside Kolkatta railway station.Sing first song with Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer .💚 pic.twitter.com/CuPlaadhgI — Majedin Reza (@Majedinreza) August 22, 2019

This is so inspiring ya…she has a lovely voice…And Kudos to Himesh Reshammiya for giving her an opportunity to explore her talent. Very rarely people would do something like this.. #ranumondal #himeshreshammiya pic.twitter.com/5DBiZPiRAT — mayank (@realhunk32) August 22, 2019

#RanuMondal from West Bengal, who sang Lata Mangeshkar song outside Kolkata railway station has been given opportunity by the music director #HimeshReshammiya sir…. @HimeshOnline @MikaSingh @TeamHimesh Thank you all for the support…@KapilMishra_IND @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/LQrRoHfekG — Prashant Bharti 🇮🇳 (@Bhart_09) August 22, 2019

Wow this is brilliant . #HimeshReshammiya sir is great . I am so happy and proud for #ranumondal that She gets a chance to sing and record a song with a legend Music director and Singer like Himesh Reshammiya sir .🙏 Respect a you lot #HimeshReshammiya sir https://t.co/tKqimDyG9u — Pritha mukherjee (@pritham63105702) August 22, 2019

We hope she gets more than she deserves and go on to sing more songs in Bollywood.

