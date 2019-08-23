We are sure, by now everyone knows who Ranu Mondal is. She has been trending ever since her ‘Ek Pyar ka Nagma’ went viral on the internet. From Ranaghat, Kolkata to Superstar Singer and now singing with Himesh Reshammiya for the title track, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ for his upcoming film. She got a makeover as soon as she came to Mumbai.

Himesh shared a video on social media and wrote, “Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support”.

Ranu Mondal Singing ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ With Himesh Reshammiya Is The Best Thing You’ll See On The Internet Today!
Netizens are loving this sweet gesture by Himesh and are tweeting in support of this. Here are few tweets, have a look:

We hope she gets more than she deserves and go on to sing more songs in Bollywood.

