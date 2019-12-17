Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Gully Boy Makers For Not Winning Oscars 2020; Compares With Uri & Manikarnika’s Originality

It was this morning that the news that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy not making it to the Oscars nominations came out and the fans were left disheartened. It is now that Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig on the film.

It was earlier this year that Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was announced as India’s official entry to The Academy Awards 2020. It is today that the news broke that the film is out of the race. Rangoli known for taking digs called the film a remake and not an original one. She even called it not worthy for the event.

Rangoli in a tweet wrote, “This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film ?”

Gully Boy is adapted from the life of the underground rapper Naezy. The film that released in February took the fans by storm and was applauded by audience and critics.

Earlier in the day Rangoli also made a fiery tweet about Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She wrote, “Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega..”

We wonder what team Gully Boy and Alia have to say about this.

