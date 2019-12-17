Nishabdham: R.Madhavan & Anushka Shetty Share An Amazing Chemistry In The Melodious ‘Ninne Ninne’ Song Promo

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty, who was last seen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in a small yet important role, is all geared up for her upcoming release, Nishabdam.

Today, the makers shared a promo of the film’s first track which has been titled ‘Ninne Ninne’.

Talking about the promo, one gets to see the amazing chemistry between the lead pair of Anushka and R. Madhavan. The duo can be seen deeply in love, enjoying cute moments with each other, travelling and clicking adorable pictures together at some of the gorgeous locations in USA.

The melodious track has been crooned by Tollywood singing sensation Sid Sriram. The music for the track has been composed by Gopi Sundar. The lyrics for the track has been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

Talking about the film, Nishabdam has Anushka playing the role of a mute artist. The actress will be seen opposite R Madhavan who will be seen as her husband and a musician.

The film also has Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. The suspense thriller is been helmed by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar. It is been bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production company.

Nishabdam will hit big screens 31st January 2020 in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and English languages.

