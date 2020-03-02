Rangoli Chandel Slams Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Donald Trump To A P**is, Says “After Few Years In Marriage, You See It Everywhere”

Twinkle Khanna has made it very clear with her witty puns and comments that she is ready to speak up about anything and everything that is wrong with politics. She has slammed PM Narendra Modi many times for his ideologies and has been unapologetic about it.

Recently when PM Narendra Modi mispronounced US President Donald Trump’s name while introducing him to the audience, Twinkle Khanna made sure she makes good use of it. She said how ‘Dolu**d Trump’ is the correct name for the president as he now has ‘Two tools of glorious manhood’ to prove his worth.

She had written, “Modiji introduced the president of the United States as India’s friend ‘Dol**d Trump,’ I believe that Modiji was, in fact, paying him the highest compliment, proving that Trump is, in fact, so manly that while ordinary men are content with one, he has two tools of glorious manhood. Trump returned the compliment by greeting Indians with a ‘NaMoste’.”

A bad pun a day keeps the shrink away and all that jazz 🙏 https://t.co/fDDaS0MBkp — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 1, 2020

This did not go well with Rangoli who bashed Twinkle Khanna for the remarks. She even claimed that Twinkle must be obsessed with male reproductive parts to be able to find to fit it in every post she writes. She even asks her if, after a point in marriage, one sees it everywhere.

Rangoli tweeted, “Ma’am your obsession with penis, testicles so great never read any of your blog without these words now you managed to find l***d and Donald also, kya baat hai, shaadi ke kuch saalon ke baad aisa ho jata hai kya? Har jagah dekhne lagta hai kya ?”

Ma’am your obsession with penis, testicles so great never read any of your blog without these words now you managed to find l***d and Donald also, kya baat hai, shaadi ke kuch saalon ke baad aisa ho jata hai kya 😁? Har jagah dekhne lagta hai kya ? 🙈 https://t.co/kesQXC2AQV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 1, 2020

Well, this is not the first time she has slammed some actor for mocking the Modi government. Earlier, she had slammed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his statements on the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah. Anurag had suggested that a lot of problems would have been solved if Amit Shah would have said sorry.

Rangoli even slammed Javed Akhtar for calling PM Narendra Modi a fascist. The tweet read, “What kind of fascism is this Sir, @narendramodi ji? People call you fascist every day, 5 times a day and still getaway. Please give them an actual dose of Fascism just to convince us, at least once.”

Well, while these celebs never reacted to what Rangoli had to say, we cannot wait to see how Twinkle Khanna reacts to this now.

