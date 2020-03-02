Hrithik Roshan Credits Ranveer Singh For His Quirky Look & You Won’t Even Believe What He’s Wearing

Apart from his acting, Ranveer Singh is also known for his quirky fashion sense. The actor loves to play with colours and never refrains from experimenting with his red carpet looks. This talent of ‘dressing quirky’ has already rubbed on wifey Deepika Padukone and now War actor Hrithik also seems to have hopped on this bandwagon.

Hrithik, who is currently chilling in Dubai, shared a couple of pictures on social media recently and credited Ranveer Singh for the inspiration behind his new look. Hrithik is seen wearing a red t-shirt which he has paired with a towel wrapped on his bottom like a lungi.

He captioned the image as, “Pic courtesy: @iam_sentinel. Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess @ranveersingh.” We also cannot help but notice that Hrithik has injured his right foot as well. His foot is covered in a bandage and we wonder what might have happened to him.

Seeing the pic, his Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur even asked about his injury. She wrote, “What happened to your foot?” Many fans also showed concern over his injured foot and even called him a fashion icon as well.

On the work front, Hrithik was rumoured to be collaborating with Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone for Krrish 4. However, the actress cleared the air and said, “That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.”

Talking more about Krrish 4, the recently announced project is said to have Hrithik in a double role. Yes, according to the reports the film will have Hrithik play both, the Hero and the villain.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!